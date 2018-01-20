Obasanjo now a Doctorate Degree Holder in Christian Theology

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR), Ph.D, was yesterday evening honoured as the first recipient of a doctorate degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The former president celebrated with friends and associates in Abuja to celebrate the great achievement.

Olusegun Obasanjo made history as he received a doctorate in Christian Theology, the university’s first PhD.