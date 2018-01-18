Singer, Paul Okoye proud about his Twins

Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-square group seems to be having time for his children now especially his twins as they have been bonding seriously.

The singer with his wife Anita, welcomed their twins some months back and they are currently filled with joy seeing how well the kids are growing.

They had to prepare them for a nice photo-shoot to show how great God has been with his family with hopes of more blessings to come.

“Nadia and Nathan at their 6month old photo shoot,” he wrote