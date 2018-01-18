modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Africa’s ‘miracle Pastors’ Must Be Held Accountable...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
8 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Film Maker, Elizabeth Daniels Welcomes Baby with Hubby

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Film Maker, Elizabeth Daniels Welcomes Baby with Hubby

Nigerian US movie producer, Elizabeth Daniels Wallace with her hubby are currently happy as they recently welcomed a baby boy.

Elizabeth, who is still yet to come to terms that she is a mother is still wondering how she was able to bring another life into the world.

Sharing the good news she wrote, “I have been waiting a very LONG time to meet you Son!!! you are much more perfect than I could ever have imagined. I’m officially a mother still feels like a dream!!! Mummy duties mood activated I wake up every two hours to feed and clean my young king little behind. Glory and praise to God. Thanks for all your love and wishes.”

1182018101405 elizabeth1

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

quot-img-1life's happiness is not always in getting all we want but in learning to let go of what we cannot have...

By: Maame Effidua Sanful quot-img-1
body-container-line