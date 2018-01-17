Model Aniema Orok covers Chinedu Hardy’s ‘Just a Girl’s Story’

Akwa Ibom State born Model and former Queen of the City and Globacom Campus Ambassador of University of Uyo has made it to the cover of the book ‘Just a Girl’s Story’ in an adorable way.

The book which was authored by Chinedu Hardy Nwadike, an Imo State born blogger and writer was recently released on amazon.com with Hardy taking time to acknowledge those who contributed to the success of the book.

‘Just a Girl’s Story’ which is Chinedu Hardy Nwadike’s third book after ‘Chronicles of Age’ and ‘Montmera’, is about three friends who played the wrong cards in the campus; losing out in their post-campus lives because of their wrong choices and Hardy said it’s a great lesson for young girls, mothers and everyone.

“It is Just a Girl’s Story and men played a little role in it. It’s about what women do to women and the need for women to first of all expunge self-inflicted stigmas before fighting for others caused by men”

It is a fine stories, with pieces of reality weaved on fiction, it is touching and in most cases, shows a piece of every female who reads it”, Hardy said.

On going for Aniema Orok on the cover page, he said; “Should we have used Beyoncé or one American top model? Aniema is my friend and one successful young model, having achieved tremendous feats within a short time. I was excited to use her photo when I saw one that was perfect for what I wanted on the cover. I really appreciate her agreeing to be part of this book”

Aniema Orok is a Rhodies World Super top Model; Winner, Queen of the city; Akwa Ibom Anniversary Queen Ambassador; Globacom Campus Ambassador of University of Uyo; Miss Ibeno 1st Runner up and Best commercial Face Otis Model Academy

The book ‘Just a Girl’s Story’ is out on Amazon on both paper back and kindle editions.

See details here

https://www.amazon.com/Girls-Story-Chinedu-Hardy-Nwadike/dp/1983780189/ref=la_B07913S8GQ_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1516099772&sr=1-2