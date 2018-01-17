modernghana logo

Actress, Uche Nnanna with Hubby Dedicates Child

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Pretty Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna and her hubby are so happy on how well God has blessed their marriage considering how challenging celebrity marriages can be.

The actress has been able to protect her home well and she has been enjoying her home without the interference of third party.

Uche who recently welcomed a baby boy with her hubby, has finally started going out and will be ready to attend various movie locations as they recently dedicated their child to God.

The past Sunday was a fun filled day and thanksgiving for the happy couple whom God has blessed so much and friends and family members stepped out to show them love.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

