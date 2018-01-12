Singer, Alabi Pasuma Meets with Blind Kid who Sang his Songs

Legendary Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma, through the help of social media has just discovered a new and raw talent in a young blind kid, Bassit, after the video went viral.

The singer was tagged in the viral video because the young chap was not only drumming despite his condition but was also singing his songs words for words.

Pasuma had to reach out to his fans to help him in locating the boy which later became fruitful as he along with his crew paid the parents of the boy a visit as he promised to support the young boy.

He has also promised his fans to be on the watchout for the young kid who is filled with great dreams as he will soon be doing a video.