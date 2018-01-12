Models, Beauty Queens for Governor's Band at Calabar Carnival Threaten to protest

Models and Beauty Queens for Governor's Band at Calabar Carnival threaten to protest if they are not promptly paid... decry bad treatment during their stay in Calabar

The attention of The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development in Cross River State, Mr Eric Anderson, has been drawn to an unverified and uncomfortable report, (using his photograph) about non payment of some models who joined the Governor's Band float for the 2017 Carnival Calabar published by Tatafo.com blog instagram handle.

It is rather disappointing that the publisher will go to that length, without any effort to contact the 2nd party for hearing so as to balance the report .

A few questions will save the day; Is the Commissioner or government actually owing the models? Or the leadership of the band owing the agents who contracted the models.

Who was raped and where?

Why is it that only 10 out of the 150 models are yet to be paid?

For sake of clarity, funds were released in batches, and theirs was delayed.

It seems to be that the ladies and the publisher do not know the magnitude of assault such falsehood has done to the actor's personality and what the rape accusation has done to a city /state that relys on tourism to drive its economy.

During the period of The 32-Day event, the media (both local and international) has not reported any case of violence, talkless of rape, then why these models? considering the influx of visitors to Calabar, Cross River state estimated to be about 2 million guests.

These same models were addressed and apologized to for the delay in their payment, the Commissioner also ensured that they were all given money (ranging between N10,000-N15,000) to take them to their respective homes, assuring them of payment as soon as next batch of fund is released. Only for the unscrupulous publication to surface from the blues.

Blogs like Tatafo are the reason why bloggers are called quacks. 'Copy and Paste '. However, it is pertinent to set the record straight.

Provision was made for all the members of the Governors Band. Both those resident and visiting Calabar.

The leadership of the Governor's Band did not have an interface with the models directly. Monetary agreement was between the models and their agents, subsequently referred to as vendors.

The delay in their payment was addressed and is very well regretted, apologies hitherto tendered to vendors and the models.

While yet to accertain the position of the Commissioner on filing a suit against the publisher of Tatafo.com , for perpetration of such unprofessional act, hoping that they will learn from their ignorant act against the personality of the Commissioner, the Governor's Band and the Carnival Calabar brand by recalling their post.

When fully paid, If the models in question will be true to their conscience, a written apology on a more reliable blog / media would be appreciated .

Warm regards from the nation's paradise.