Buhari’s Government Does not care About Nigerians…Singer, Skales

Singer, Skales is not happy with the way things are going in the country and he has decided to speak out through his social media so his voice can be heard.

He seems to be so pained by the ugly turnaround of things in the country and being a celebrity does not mean he is not affected by the hardship being faced in the country.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the world’s worst president ever and he is not scared to emphasized it because he does not care about the citizens.

According to him, “Worst government worst leadership my country is a tragedy and a joke and it’s crazy how we adapt to this nonsense....big up naija people...it’s time we come togeda and stand against this bullshit end SARS and bullying from our president he doesn’t care about us

“Hitting a woman by d animals called sars is unacceptable...if d government truly care about us they would do something bout this @MBuhari does not care about us I’m a young Man speaking out...he is out there living happy with his kids ballin & livin a reckless life bullyin citizens

“Buhari is the worst president in the world yes I said it ....this human abuse has to stop ...u lied to us when I wanted to be voted in ...shame !!! I love my country and I want the best for my country”