Singer, Iceberg Slim Planning to Propose to Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Singer, Iceberg Slim, has just given a clue that he will be proposing to his girlfriend anytime soon after sharing a close-up picture of her.

He admitted that the ring finger was staying bare for too long and needed something to fit in which made him to start thinking of doing something on time.

The two love birds have been together for a while after keeping their relationship secret for a while before it went public and since then, they have become an item every week that passes by as the actress seems to have been getting the desired love she has always yearn for.