Temi Otodola Sad as Fraudsters Shop Online with her Credit Card

Daughter of billionaire oil magnate, femi Otedola, Temi Otedola, is currently biting her finger and thinking how she is going to ask her dad for money after her cash was stolen.

While, she was not being careless with her money but the theft was done online while she was asleep only to wake up to find out that fraudsters had use her credit card to shop online.

Sharing the sad news, she explained that the incident took place in the United Kingdom as she observed that all the payments were done in the UK.

In her words, “Damn. Woke up to find out someone had been online shopping with my card whilst I slept. Card fraud is savage. Now I’m away from home till Thursday with a cancelled card. Actually it was my UK card - and all the card payments were made in UK stores.”