12 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actor, Jim Iyke Looking Cool in his Cute Outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, will just be slaying whenever he feels like just the way all these ladies love to slay whenever they are stepping out.

The actor, has not failed when it comes to dressing because he has got good designers around him who sure knows what he wants and his brand.

Jim’s outfit combination is just one to look out for though might not be a trending outfit but he is cool just the way he likes.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

