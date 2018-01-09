Actor, Paul Nwadike Continues to Gush about his Twins

Nollywood actor, Paul John Nwadike, seems to be enjoying the calm atmosphere in US that he is yet to come home to Nigeria with his twins’ boys.

The actor welcomed his twins several months back with his wife and they have since been having a nice time bonding as his boys grow.

Despite his busy schedule, the actor has not stopped creating valuable time at ensuring that he supports his wife in taking care of the boys while she gets busy with other things.

Since he is already blessed with two boys, no need to rush for another baby but to watch and invest on the two he is blessed with.