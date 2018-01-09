modernghana logo

3 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Actor, Charles Okocha Celebrates son as he Turns 10

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, is currently celebrating the apple of his eyes which is his son, who just turned a year older.

The actor took out time to organize a birthday party for his boy as he turns 10 and making daddy proud.

Charles since welcoming his son from his babymama, has been able to hold himself that no lady has since gotten pregnant for him which gives him the chance to spend on his only boy while he hustle more.

