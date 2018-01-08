modernghana logo

10 hours ago | Nollywood Affairs

Actor, Daniel K Daniel in Cozy Mood with Wife in Dubai

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Hmm, the holiday does not seems to be over for Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel with his new bride as they are still having the best time in faraway Dubai.

The couple jetted out of the country some weeks back and they have since been having the best time of their life.

The couple were seen having a cozy time in the pool as they shared selfie together with plans of extending their honeymoon if possible.

