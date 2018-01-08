modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Georgina Onuoha with Daughters Slay in Agbada outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, is seriously ready this New Year when it comes to fashion as she has begun stocking her wardrobe with some latest Nigerian designs.

She gave sneak peak on what to expect from her when it comes to fashion as she and her two girls stepped out in so pretty in Agbada outfit.

It is not only those in Nigeria that will keep slaying as she and her girls also slayed while they stepped out Sunday worship at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in US.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

