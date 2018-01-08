Actress, Patience Ozokwo Bonds with grandchildren in UK

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, is currently in London bonding with her daughter and grandchildren.

The fun side of it is that they even spent part of the weekend together watching the much talked about movie, ‘The Wedding Party 2’ at Birmingham.

Showing how much she loves her daughter, they stepped out together in a matching outfit. She could not hide how much she is happy for her daughter enjoying her home and making her proud.