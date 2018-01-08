Actor, Yul Edochie Spends Birthday with 5 months Old Son

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, in his few years in the Nollywood industry has really made a strong name for himself that he has grown to become a brand just like his father, Pete Edochie.

Recently, the actor turned a year older precisely 36, and there was no better way of spending his day than hanging out with his family.

Rather than pop expensive drinks with his family, the actor spent more time bonding with his five months old son at their home.

It would be recalled that the actor had some months back shown interest in the Anambra state leadership position but could not make it for strong reasons.