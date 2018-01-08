Singer, Gloria Doyle Celebrates her Birthday in style

Nigerian Gospel Singer, Gloria Doyle Popularly known as Yeye Gospel has shared gorgeous Birthday pictures to her numerous fans.

The Singer who was on the spotlight in the year 2017 as a result of her bounce back into the Entertainment and Music Industry with another Hit Song Titled:- "BABA NA YOU" looked fabulous in the photos.

She shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram page with the caption: "Ahhhhhh!!! Wowww, he Outpour of love for my birthday was just so awesome, The birthday cakes, songs, messages, comments, likes, prayers, sharing my birthday messages with your friends, i say thank you very much. I place every one of you under the canopy of God Protection.

Thanks once again till we meet again come JAN 5, 2019 to celebrate another great day. I say stay strong and stay healthy.”

She concluded by saying, "My New Single Titled: PRAY will be Dropping Next Week".