Every Child Alive Campaign; Miss Health Africa Calls For Support

UNICEF in a recent statement has revealed that about 90% of the New Year Day babies were delivered in the world’s less developed regions. In addition the statement noted that: “While many babies will survive, some will not make it past their first day. In 2016, an estimated 2,600 children died within the first 24 hours every day of the year. For almost 2 million newborns, their first week was also their last. In all, 2.6 million children died before the end of their first month. Among those children, more than 80 per cent died from preventable and treatable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis and pneumonia”.

Against this backdrop, UNICEF said it will launch “Every Child Alive” next month. According to UNICEF, the Every Child Alive is a global campaign to demand and deliver affordable, quality health care solutions for every mother and newborn. These will include a steady supply of clean water and electricity at health facilities, the presence of a skilled health attendant during birth, disinfecting the umbilical cord, breastfeeding within the first hour after birth, and skin-to-skin contact between mother and child.

Reacting to this, and in a bid to continue pursuing a vigorous campaign to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in Africa; Queen Esther Otuonye has called on Governments and stakeholders in the health sector to support and key into the campaign. “We are now entering the era when all the world’s newborns should have the opportunity to see the 22nd century. Unfortunately, nearly half of the children born this year likely won’t. A child born in Sweden in January 2018 is most likely to live to 2100, while a child from Somalia would be unlikely to live beyond 2075,” noted Queen Esther.

No doubt, over the past two decades, the world has seen unprecedented progress in child survival halving the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday to 5.6million in 2016. Notwithstanding these advances, Miss Otuonye still considers there has been slower progress for newborns. “Babies dying in the first month account for 46% of all deaths among children under five,” she added.

Therefore, the beauty queen noted; “This New Year, UNICEF’s resolution is to help give every child more than an hour, more than a day, more than a month — more than survival, I call on governments and partners to join the fight to save millions of children’s lives by providing proven, low-cost solutions.”

In conclusion she pledged to partner with UNICEF to make sure this campaign trickles down to the rural areas of the society through her Rural Outreach Programme she planned to carry out soon.