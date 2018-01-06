No Woman is Pregnant for Me…Singer, 9Ice

It’s a New Year and some set of people are all out to look for various celebrity scandals to perch on just in the case of singer, 9ice who has been rumoured to be expecting another child from another lady.

The singer might be heading towards becoming the next Solomon of our time as he is already blessed with four kids but that does not mean that he is not careful on how he treads.

9Ice has come out to clear the air about the rumour begging that rather than dwell on bad stories about him that does not exist, his music should be what people should focus on as he will gladly admit to any pregnancy case if true.

In his words, “please make una promote pabanbari #Pabanbari #tonight and #loveyoulikekilode . I know bad news sell more but please help an upcoming. Mind you no one is pregnant for me. If anyone is I will be the first to tell you not Stelladimokokus.....na 20 I deh go na 4 I still get.