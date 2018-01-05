Blessed is the Man That Takes Actress, Juliet Ibrahim out

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, was part of the guests that showed up for the just concluded CAF Football awards which was held in Ghana and she looked so pretty.

The actress who has been a host for the awards was not in the mood to create any form of unnecessary buzz for herself as she was calmly seated watching as things unveiled with top government dignitaries in attendance.

One thing the actress has been able to maintain about herself is her beauty and she has been able to stay away from anything that will give her stress. Well, what more can be said, blessed is the man that takes this babe out like this.