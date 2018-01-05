I’m Blessed to Call Oritsefemi my Husband…Wife Brags

Newly married singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, is a year older today and despite the fact that he is still being bashed in some quarters that has not stopped him from being happy.

In fact, the singer’s wife, Nabila, has constantly proven that she is indeed a true wife and a eoman of virtue as she has always risen to the occasion of standing by her hubby.

Sharing the birthday message, she thanked God for giving her such a man for a hubby as she stressed that no matter the challenges he might be going through now, he will soon overcome.

According to her, “Happy Birthday OLUWAFEMI I'm blessed to call you my husband. I'm glad I see beyond what others see. No matter the storm, you will overcome, because you are destined for greatness. Continue to show love, that's who you are, don't let anyone/anything change that. I'm excited about the amazing things, the Lord has in store for you. Now, go out there and rule, cos you are a leader. Happy Birthday my darling husband, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele I love you.”