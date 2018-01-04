Care for Others for Your Wealth Means nothing to God…Ooni of Ife

It’s a New Year and rather than seat back to plan on how to acquire wealth which we might not live long to enjoy, it is better to use these wealth to impact lives.

This is the belief of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who in his New Year message advised rich people around to use their riches in helping the poor.

According to him, “Vanity upon vanity! You become very rich and you can't care for the poor, vanity upon vanity! You become so influential in the society and you can't bow to God Almighty, vanity upon vanity!

“We die everyday. The moment you go asleep, you don't remember all what you think you have that pushes you to be so arrogant to God and callous to your fellow human beings until you wake up the next morning. This is exactly what happens when you finally die and God can take your life anytime. Vanity upon vanity!

“As we begin this New Year I implore all to care for the needy because your wealth means nothing to God if it is not for the benefit of the poor. Always remember you were not born with wealth and you will not leave this world with it.”

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!