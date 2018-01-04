Actress, Anita Joseph all Shades of Beauty with Nice Curves (photos)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is a year older and trust me, it is all about fun and thanksgiving for coming this far both career wise and in other spheres.

The journey through stardom has not been an easy one but she has been able to remain focus and up her game each time.

In the spirit of her day, she decided to feed her fans with breath taking photos of her transformation which goes to show that she is doing well and God’s favour has continued to dwell with her.