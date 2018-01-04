I need to be Focused, not Ready for S3x till December 2018…Singer, Skiibii

It’s a New Year and in the usual manner, some people would have started outlining their New Year resolution and singer, Skiibii, is not left out.

The singer shared a meme which states, “some people has already had sex this 2018,” but admitted that he will not be part of such trend.

Skiibii stressed that as for him, he is not ready for any lady till December because he needs to focus on releasing good music before thinking of any woman.

According to him, “Shaking my head, as for me ....nothing for anybody till December ...I'm focused.”