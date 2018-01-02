modernghana logo

New Year Fashion, Actress, Rukky Sanda Flashes Cleavages

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
It’s a New Year and Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, is not ready to slow down when it comes her dressing sense as she is ready to slay at any time.

She is one actress that is known for raunchy dressing and when it comes to creating a strong buzz for herself she is always ready answer the call.

Celebrating the New Year, the actress decided to feed her male suitors by flaunting her cleavages in public as her red bra looked very captivating.

