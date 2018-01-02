Cute Actor, Leo Mezie Helps Wife with Pounded Yam

Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie, has every reasons to be happy knowing that God has got him covered no matter how the devil might try to bring him down.

The miraculous healing of the actor is still fresh in the memory of many after he got healed of his kidney challenges without having any form of surgery.

Recently showing to many how strong he is, the actor decided to help his pretty wife in the kitchen as he was seen pounding yam to celebrate the festive season.

Not all men or celebrities can do such as they would have chosen to go eat outside but Leo is all out to appreciate his wife for standing by him all through his years of challenges.