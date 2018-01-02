modernghana logo

10 hours ago | Couples/Break-ups

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
My Wife has Made my Home Very Peaceful…Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Reveals

Being a celebrity is not easy because they have lots of challenges to deal with as far as fame is concern which is why some of them get entangled in some scandals especially in Nigeria.

Popular Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola better known as Muyiwa Authentic, has deemed it fit to appreciate the woman who has stood by her all through the years.

The actor thanked his wife for supporting him all through the year 2017, as he admitted that the past year has been quite peaceful and worthwhile for him

According to the actor, “Thanks for being a special wife Akanke. 2017 wouldn't have been quite peaceful and worthwhile for me without your unending love and support. Keep being an angel my Love.”

