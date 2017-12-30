modernghana logo

Mr. 2kay Share Photos With Adorable Son As He Clocks 5 Today

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Mr. 2Kay has shared some beautiful pictures to celebrate his son, Dave who turned 5 today, December 30. The proud father went to Port Harcourt recently to spend quality time with his son and decided to engage him in a photo session. The pictures were shot by Port Harcourt based photographer, Grand Master at the waterside of Bonny Island.

Here’s wishing the adorable @wealthdav a happy birthday.

12302017125537 2kay dave6

12302017125538 2kay dave3

12302017125538 2kay dave

12302017125538 2kay dave7

12302017125538 2kay dave2

12302017125538 2kay dave9

12302017125538 2kay dave5

12302017125538 2kay dave8

12302017125538 2kay dave4

