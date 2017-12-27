modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
7 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Singer, Waje Reveals Secret Daughter

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Waje Reveals Secret Daughter

Singer, Waje is really blessed with a lovely jewel for a daughter no wonder she has been trying all her best to ensure that she keeps her away from public view.

The singer recently stepped out with her daughter who left many dudes speechless seeing how hot she is.

Many have always been eyeing the singer because she is well endowed but not many were in the know that her daughter is hotter than her until recently.

1227201743419 waje 21

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

body-container-line