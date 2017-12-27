modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
10 hours ago | Calabash

Wizkid Showcases Son From First Babymama, Shola Ogudu on Stage During his Concert

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Wizkid Showcases Son From First Babymama, Shola Ogudu on Stage During his Concert

Musician, Wizkid, was seen showcasing his son from his first babymama on stage, during his concert on Dec 24, 2017.

His first babymama, Ogudu Oluwanishola, was sure very happy to see her son, Boluwatife, with his father and so, she took to instagram, to express that joy that cannot be bought with money, using words, as she post their picture on her page.

In her words, ‘Sweet Love 💕Moments&Memories Money Cannot Buy #PRICELESS💫 ’.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

body-container-line