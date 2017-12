Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is really taking the bold step out there at ensuring that she put smiles on the faces of ladies abandoned by men.

The actress in the spirit of the festive season decided to ensure that she will be giving out 10bags of rice each day to 10 single mothers out there.

The actress is doing this through her foundation and she is not planning to stop as she continues to kick against domestic violence every little way she can.