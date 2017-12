SAP and Mactay Consulting officially made public their professional relationship with the launch of Mactay Consulting as SAP Education Partner in West Africa on the 14th of December at the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel to engage and help mode professionals and business organizations regardless of their role and equip them to enhance professional development.

The SAP/Mactay partnership which is being described as a vision brought to life, will have Mactay Consulting providing existing and prospective SAP users more with less as the purpose of the partnership is to localize SAP education content available globally and to build local capacity here in Nigeria to become a hub for training in the region.

In a one-to-one conversation with men of the press, Mrs Elizabeth Rotimi, the Managing Director of Mactay Consulting reiterated the achievements of Mactay Consulting and her excitement in seeing the partnership a reality. ”We have been working towards bringing SAP closer to us. This partnership is not only beneficial to professionals but to the Nigerian economy. As this increases the value of our currency; prospective and existing SAP users do not need to travel out of Nigeria spending a lot of money to get trained. We are now available to provide more with fewer expenses”.

The launch themed ‘Every Learning Curve is an Earning Curve’ had in attendance; The Representative of the Lagos State Government; Honourable Babatunde Durosimi Etti-The Commissioner of Wealth Creation and Employment, The Chief Executives of Mactay Consulting- Mr Tayo Rotimi (Chairman) and Mrs Elizabeth Rotimi (Managing Director), Representative of the Vice Chancellor Lagos State University; Dr IB Ofem-Project Coordinator, Lagos Career Development and Project. Representative of the MD SAP West Africa- Bolton Tracy, Mr Caesar Osuji- SAP West Africa Chanel Sales Manager, Mr Ike Oguala,-The Director of FIRS, Mrs Opanachi Hope-The Procurement Officer of Ecobank…, Mr Kirishna-The Group IT Manager of Stallion Group…., Jumoke Ojebo- The CFS manager of Halliburton, Mr Finba- Admin Advisor from Diamond Bank, Adeoti Oladapo- The reliability Engineer of Dangote Cement Plc

The first session had different facilitators speak on the importance and benefit of workplace productivity using innovative tools and programmes. Facilitators during the first session were; Tracy Bolton who spoke on Digital Transformation. “SAP is a long time trusted leader in transforming businesses. This involves transformation on the education side and around the world”. She also added that for an organization to remain relevant, it must embrace technological innovations, Mesula Keke – SAP Trainer and Educator for East& West Africa came after to highlight the importance of employee training in an organization. “You can’t be a leader if you don’t train people. That’s why SAP is here. Training is important to reduce workplace risk”. While the extensive lecture on the theme ‘Every Learning Curve is an Earning Curve’, was facilitated by Dr IB Ofem-Representative of the Vice Chancellor Lagos State University.

After the official unveiling of the SAP/Mactay logo with Honourable Babatunde Durosimi Etti to declare it ready for official engagements, the second lecture session commenced with him expatiating on the relationship between the learning and earning curve by highlighting some of the measures taken by the Lagos State Government to bridge the gap between the unemployed and employed in the state. “The present administration has come up with the idea to have partnerships with some private institutions and international organizations to build the normative and cognitive skills of the Lagosian”. While Mr Usen Udoh, the Chief Group HR, Dangote Industries highlighted the key to providing learning opportunities in an organization. “The organizations which provide learning opportunities for their employees speak to the heart of the earning curve; Coach your people, Reward people that coach people, Spend money on your onboard people and Reward people that go out of their way to help in the workplace”.