Prophet Bayode Olubo‎ of House Favour Church, Lagos has extended his hands of love and charity to widows,a practice that has been sustained for over 10 years by the Church.

Recently the Church gave 1500, Ankara, money and food items to widows within Lagos state to celebrate this festive season.

This year's charity exercise which took place at the Church Premises at ‎No.12, Oni street off Jimoh akinremi, Egbeda, Lagos‎ included Police widows association as a way of supporting the families of the women who lost their husbands. Prophet Bayode Olubo‎ admonished the widows to remain steadfast in the Lord as they can never be forgotten.