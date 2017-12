Popular Yoruba actor, Funsho Adeolu, can also step into the shoes of marriage counsellors and share marital advices to young couples.

The actor and his wife recently celebrated their 13years wedding anniversary and they could not hide the joy they feel for each other.

Funsho and his wife has really been an item of love that many who are in the know wishes to have a happy union like theirs.

They are always seen at various events together and she has been able to understand her husband’s nature of job that she does not feel jealous when she sees ladies around him.

“Okay it's Thanksgiving time! God has been so so faithful. 13yrs and still counting. It's always been God not our power or might. Thank you Jesus. Happy Anniversary to us and may God continue to bless our Union. AMIN!”