Nollywood Lovers, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyin Edun Enjoying Public Love Making

Fast rising Nollywood power couple, Adeniyi Johnson with his lover, Seyi Edun, are having the best time together and no amount of negative vibes can put them aside.

Each day, their love gets stronger and as they try to understand each other and accept the flaws that comes with true love they are not ready to allow anyone spoil their fun.

The relationship that started on rumours has finally been accepted by them as they now splash photos of their good time together.

They have been called out on several occasions by fans who feel they both stabbed actress and former lover to Adeniyi, Toyin Aimakhu, at the back but they have not allowed that to be a problem because they have let their past go and focus on the future.

Fans are anxiously waiting for Adeniyi to propose to his woman and make her officially his so as to enable him start bearing children.