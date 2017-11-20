Mo Abudu Prays for Banky W, Adesua’s Marriage to Last

Singer, Banky W’s wedding to Nollywood actress, Adeua Etomi, over thw weekend was talk of the town but not with various advices from those who have tested the game of love.

Ebony TV boss and producer of much talked about wedding party, Mo Abudu, who was also guest at the wedding was filled with happiness that their dreams finally came through.

Just like every mother and mentor will do, she prayed that the union last forever filled with God’s grace and fruitfulness.

According to her, “Dear Banky and Adesua, the biggest congratulations. Yesterday was truly a glorious day. My prayer is that God will continue to bless your union, favour you both and His Grace shall know no boundaries in both your lives. You looked absolutely Beautiful Adesua.”

These days that fans wake up to hear various ugly news about some failed union, many have warned that it is better they keep things about their home away from social media.