Going to Church Every Sunday will not Guarantee you Heaven…Actress, Stella Damasus

Whether you like them or not, their love affairs have come to stay and Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is not ready to let go the true love she has found.

The actress has been happy with the man of her dreams who is ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, Daniel Ademinokan, and she can’t stop praising God for giving her such a man.

Though, things were not rosy at first but they have been able to pull through together and today they have found the best happiness they deserve and have been worshipping God the best way they can.

While they are now based in the US with their kids, Stella has been shuttling between acting, music and delivering motivational speeches while Daniel goes around shooting videos and playing instrument in the church.

Just as they study the word of God each time they have together, they have not failed in sharing it with their fans to know that God is still the same and never changes. “Going to church every Sunday and crying over your favorite worship songs is not the same as having a relationship with God. Knowing all the Bible verses by heart and claiming to be without sin or blemish does not guarantee your space in heaven. Accepting that you are a sinner who needs a savior (JESUS), pleases the father more than telling yourself you are better than others.”