Actress, Mercy Johnson in Romantic Mood with Hubby

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, will forever be grateful to God for giving her a good man as husband who has been able to tolerate her and understand everything about her.

Since she got married to her man, the actress has never for one day gave a clue that all is not well with them as she has been able to cover up tracks that will lead to her downfall.

Mercy and her hubby have become one strong item that many now envy and wish they can have such union such as that of the actress.

The power couple have been able to balance their home front with their work and they know the time to spend with the kids and when to spend time together because love is all about happiness and that leads to longer life.