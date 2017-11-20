Actor, Yul Edochie all Smiles as he Accepts Defeat

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, may have not won the just concluded Anambra state Governorship election, but he has been able to make a statement in the hearts of many.

The actor decided to take the bold step at trying his luck in the political arena of the state which saw him moving close to understand what the people really wants.

He has been able to water the seed and at the right time, the seeds will germinate which will see him lead the people of his state.

Yul is not the type that will go back ranting and planning of taking any case to court because he believes in true spirit of sportsmanship as he has come out to congratulate incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, for his victory at the polls.

“Congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the polls. And to all my supporters, I thank you. Let us keep the spirit high and continue to work tirelessly and selflessly for the progress of our state and country. God bless you all,” he wrote.