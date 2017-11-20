OH HELP!!! Actress Juliet Ibrahim embarks on SOS campaign For Producer‎ Kunle Agboola‎

After she was criticized for wearing a Nun costume at her recent Charity event in Accra, the actress stated clearly that she does not care about the public opinion and what matters to her was the motive behind the costume party which was to raise funds for a patient who needs Kidney transplant.

The actress is back again, this time to raise funds for renowned producer in Nollywood Mr. Kunle Agboola who urgently needs a kidney transplant. The Actress posted this SOS message on her social media pages today.

This is an SOS campaign for one of our friends in the industry Mr. Kunle Agboola. He was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease(CKD) in February and has been on dialysis 3 times every week ever since and each dialysis session cost between 50k-70k daily. He is urgently in need of a transplant as he’s in an advanced stage now.

Our last hope is a kidney transplant which has been estimated to cost of Fourteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira only (N14.8m) inclusive of air fare, accommodation, medical expenses in Indian.

He currently has severe water retention and has a great difficulty breathing especially whenever he wants to sleep.