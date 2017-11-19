BeyondIfe9 Holds, November 25th

Graduating students of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State are all set for the annual career and entrepreneurship event - Beyond Ife.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on the 25th Day of November 2017,would receive mainstream entrepreneurs from across raging profession in the country, including ; Alex Goma, MD PZ Cusson, Olufunmilola Bucknor, Talent manager, Samsung West Africa; Aramide Abe, founder, NaijaStartUp among others.

Beyond Ife is a career training and entrepreneur seminar. A sessional programme that comes up every second semester with the sole aim of preparing students for marketplace excellence.

Unemployment and underemployment are two big issues today in Nigeria. Unemployment is currently on the rise at 14.2% and underemployment at 21%. Underlining this reality is the poor quality of graduates, the country produce year on year rendering them unemployable. In other words, Nigeria graduates lack certain requisite skills needed for sustainable employment.

Beyond Ife was birthed out of the desire to make students employable and at the same time equip them with relevant skills needed for marketplace excellence. Beyond Ife comes in to make students aware of these skills and provide a platform to train them while still within the four walls of school.

Beyond Ife is the biggest and foremost marketplace readiness training in Obafemi Awolowo University and across Nigeria. The 9th edition of the Beyond Ife event is tagged "CREATING THE FUTURE".

Stephen Adisa, the President of the Beyond Ife said that over 6,500 students has been trained on entrepreneurship in the last 8 years.

"In those 8 years, we have partnered with companies like P&G, A2W, etc to provide a platform to conduct tests and recruit interns. We have also partnered with Stutern, Joberman, and Sesewa to provide internship and employment opportunities for students" He said.

He added that the organization is set to encourage students entrepreneurs and leaders who are shaping their world's.

"Nominations are now open for students leader of the year, male and female entrepreneurs of the year, as well as the best student organization of the year. We enjoined students to log on to beyondife.org to nominate their favorites "