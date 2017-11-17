Imo Youths Destroy Jacob Zuma’s Multi Million Naira Statue in Imo State

Recently, President Jacob Zuma concluded his visit to Zambia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo to strengthen socio-economic relations and other co-operations.

On his departure date from Nigeria, President Zuma was honoured in Nigeria’s Imo State with his giant statue erected in the city and a street that has been named after him.

After wasting Public Funds erecting the stature of the South African Governor Rochas Okorocha, has just been put to shame by his people.

The statue which cost several millions of naira has been brought down by angry youths who believes that the state does not belong to governor but to the entire people of the state and their funds should not be used recklessly.