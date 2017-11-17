Actor, Charles Inojie with Wife Celebrates 5years Wedding Anniversary

Comic Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie with wife, Obehi, are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary as they have so loved each other and have been able to maintain their home perfectly well.

The actor is blessed to have a caring wife who understands the nature of his job and has been able to be a strong wife in the absence of her hubby.

Knowing that acting and production takes her man away. She has not given him cause to regret marrying her since 2012 and today they can seat back to celebrate their union which has span 5years now and still counting.