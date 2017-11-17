Actor, Leo Ewuzie Emerges New Chairman AGN Anambra Chapter

It was not an easy election at the Anambra state Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s just concluded election but the best man won the keenly contested election.

Nollywood actor cum preacher, Evangelist Leo Ewuzie, has just emerged as the new Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Anambra state chapter.

The actor has really done well for himself when it comes to giving good interpretation of movie roles and he has been one of many who feels the industry needs to embrace the fear of God and be truthful in all its activities.