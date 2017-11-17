OMG!! Actress, Pat Ugwu Bares her Br3ast in Public (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, might not be known that much in movies but when it comes to being raunchy, the actress is ready to make a name for herself with that.

The actress does not care what anybody has to say about her because they one controls her life. She is also a model and a video vixen but the fame lifestyle has eaten deep into her.

Pat recently shared a nude photo of herself baring her milk factory in public and like she rightly puts it, she is waiting for the right man to come get her because she can no longer wait. “Waiting for you like seriously Where are u darling am sick and tired of being lonely Come get me out of here #doingmything #night #booty #boootyyy ”