Actress, kate Henshaw Show’s off 6packs

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is taking her workout so serious that she is already growing six packs which some dudes are looking for.

Not many might like this idea but she has got nothing to lose because she is already blessed with a daughter and to her, keeping fit is just the right thing to do.

The actress stated that age is not a problem and does not care about what anybody is going to say about her.

According to her, “It's possible!! 6 packs loading. Age is nothing but a number!! Don't stop for NOBODY!! Be motivated!! Don't care about what they say!! IT'S YOUR JOURNEY.”