NIGERIA’S FINEST ARTISTS TO PERFORM AT ALTERNATE SOUND LIVE

Alternate Sound Live aims to be the first of its kind in terms of entertainment and content creation in Nigeria. Happening at the Hardrock café on the 23rd of November 2017 by 7pm, the show will take guests through an exciting experience in a relaxed mood with live music.

As a press play show, it will be entirely about the band and its uninterrupted live performance of different genres of music.

Previously, the band has worked with some of Africa’s finest artistes like Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Praiz, Yemi Alade, Patoranking to mention but a few on various stages on the international scene as well as within Nigeria.

Alternate Sound will be bringing some other exciting performances from artistes such as Praiz, Isaac Geralds, Okiemute and will take the guests on an up to speed entertaining visual story that informs them well enough to be able to speak about the band long after the show.

For lovers of authentic live music, Alternate Sound Live is one show you wouldn’t want to miss.

About The Band

Alternate Sound was founded by Nigeria’s Music Producer, GospelOnDeBeatz. It is a band birthed to create optimum musical sound with less amount of man power. This is done with the use of technology to fill in the space that would be usually needed by other musicians. The 4- man band is aimed at bringing out the best in every song/artiste we work with.

We have worked with some of Africa’s finest artistes like Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Praiz, Yemi Alade, Patoranking to mention a few on various stages on the international scene as well as within Nigeria. Alternate Sound has also produced several Live Jam sessions notably with Dj Big N, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Reekado Banks and many more.