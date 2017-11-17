modernghana logo

Actress, Omotola Jalade Looks stunning in outfit

When it comes to beauty, give it to pretty Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, because she has emerge one beauty that some men crave for.

The actress is a mother of four and yet she has been able to maintain to a level that her sexiness is still intact by the day.

Omotola recently stepped out for an event and she was looking all glamorous in her outfit without exposing parts of her body.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

