Actress, Empress Njamah Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is a year older and her day is all about appreciating God for bringing her this far in life.

Her journey through stardom has not been an easy ride but God’s grace has seen her through as she continues to achieve greatness in life.

Empress has been blessed richly due to the fact that she shares part of her wealth to those in need through her Empress Njamah foundation which she is been running personally for about 10years now and still counting.